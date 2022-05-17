ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past decade, the Air Jordan 11 has become the most-anticipated sneaker of the year’s holiday season. While yet to be confirmed by Team Jumpman, the upcoming end-of-year release is expected to be a “Cherry” take on Michael Jordan’s 11th signature sneaker. Clad in...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 5

sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

The Air Jordan 9 isn’t among the most popular sneaker designs in Michael Jordan’s signature shoe line, but its importance in celebrating #23’s global influence can’t be understated. Tomorrow, the seventh model designed by Tinker Hatfield for M.J. releases in an eye-catching “Chile Red” colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Goes Pink And White For The Spring

Over the course of the past few months, pink was only used in the context of Valentine’s Day and Easter celebrations. But, thankfully, this Jordan 6 Rings is going against the grain, as it celebrates the Spring with its “Light Madder Root” colorway. Said hue is given...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” Expected In August

With the Fall 2022 season right around the corner, Jordan Brand continues to prepare its Retro footwear product for the months of July, August, and September. Set for arrival in that middle month is an all-new Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” that comes attached with some key changes to the brand’s plans.
APPAREL
Michael Jordan
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Laser”

In regards to Jordan Brand’s retro movement in the game of golf, the Air Jordan 12 has owned the spotlight. Recent releases have paid homage to classic colorways like the “Taxi”, while modern concepts have released in conjunction with major sporting events such as the Masters. The Jumpman is continuing its AJ12 journey with a few upcoming NRG options like this Laser-laden pair seen here.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Air Jordan#Nike Air Max#Holiday Season#The Air Jordan 11#Jordans#Nike Inc
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Coming This Year: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is a sneaker that Jordan Brand will always create new colorways for. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes to come out of Jumpman, and fans are always eager to cop the latest styles. With that being said, 2022 is supposed to bring a ton of new Air Jordan 4s to the market, including this "Black Canvas" model, which can be seen below.
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL

