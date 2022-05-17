Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for women

Your hair isn’t just a factor of personal style. While getting a fun, fresh haircut is one great way to express yourself and show off your personality, the right one can also take years off of your face and keep you looking younger than ever. If you’re on the...
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential.
Hair loss, also known as alopecia, can be temporary or permanent, and might affect the entire body or just the scalp. According to Mayo Clinic, hair loss can be hereditary, or it might be the result of hormonal changes, medical conditions, or aging. It is more common in men, but anyone can lose hair on their head.
It seems like there are new skincare products constantly being advertised, but how do you know which ones to buy?. Kiyanna Williams, MD, a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic, says it can be easy to get overwhelmed by skincare products, so try to keep it simple. Start by picking a gentle...
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
If you’re looking to get into shape in time for bikini season, it’s important to remember that factors like ample exercise, hydration, and proper nutrition are all essential to losing weight—and more importantly, staying healthy. That mea...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
When trying to lose or maintain weight, it’s important to reevaluate what you consume on a daily basis and find healthier alternatives for high-calorie, high-sugar or junk food snacks. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn ...
Cannabis is a plant with many compounds that have both recreational and medicinal uses. There are many unknowns about the health risks and benefits associated with cannabis use, particularly its impact on the heart and blood vessels. A new study has found that using cannabis may increase the risk of...
Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys are damaged and no longer filter blood the way they should. The kidneys are responsible for removing extra water and waste from the blood to produce urine. The kidneys also balance salts and minerals, produce hormones that help regulate blood pressure, keep...
Dr. Prakash Jayabalan has long pondered why more non-operative treatment options aren't available to patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA), particularly because it is the most common cause of disability in the U.S. "Doctors perform approximately 1 million surgical knee replacements each year," he said. "Of course, a proportion of these...
Bodybuilding coach Charles Glass is known for his detailed workout routines but took the time to address some of the growing problems in the sport. In a recent YouTube video, Glass discusses the dangers of PEDs and explains that people are seeking fast gains instead of building muscle slowly. Charles...
National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) now offers two new procedures—TricValve and TriClipTM—bringing a comprehensive suite of treatment options, ranging from medication therapies, minimally invasive (percutaneous or transcatheter) procedures, and surgical treatments to repair or replace the damaged valve, to patients with severe tricuspid valve problems. Being the early adopter for advanced valve therapies, NHCS was the first in Asia to introduce Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), also known as Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement (PAVR) in 2009, and also to perform minimally invasive heart valve repair using the MitraClip system in 2011.
