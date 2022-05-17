ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for women

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHair loss in women can devastate self-confidence, but treatment options are...

www.today.com

CNET

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential.
HAIR CARE
womenworking.com

Causes of Hair Loss and When to See a Doctor

Hair loss, also known as alopecia, can be temporary or permanent, and might affect the entire body or just the scalp. According to Mayo Clinic, hair loss can be hereditary, or it might be the result of hormonal changes, medical conditions, or aging. It is more common in men, but anyone can lose hair on their head.
HAIR CARE
WNYT

Dermatologist: Keep skin care products simple

It seems like there are new skincare products constantly being advertised, but how do you know which ones to buy?. Kiyanna Williams, MD, a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic, says it can be easy to get overwhelmed by skincare products, so try to keep it simple. Start by picking a gentle...
SKIN CARE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Cannabis, heart disease, and a soy-derived supplement that may help

Cannabis is a plant with many compounds that have both recreational and medicinal uses. There are many unknowns about the health risks and benefits associated with cannabis use, particularly its impact on the heart and blood vessels. A new study has found that using cannabis may increase the risk of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease: What to Expect

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys are damaged and no longer filter blood the way they should. The kidneys are responsible for removing extra water and waste from the blood to produce urine. The kidneys also balance salts and minerals, produce hormones that help regulate blood pressure, keep...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating knee osteoarthritis without surgery

Dr. Prakash Jayabalan has long pondered why more non-operative treatment options aren't available to patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA), particularly because it is the most common cause of disability in the U.S. "Doctors perform approximately 1 million surgical knee replacements each year," he said. "Of course, a proportion of these...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New minimally invasive treatments offer hope for patients with severe heart valve disease

National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) now offers two new procedures—TricValve and TriClipTM—bringing a comprehensive suite of treatment options, ranging from medication therapies, minimally invasive (percutaneous or transcatheter) procedures, and surgical treatments to repair or replace the damaged valve, to patients with severe tricuspid valve problems. Being the early adopter for advanced valve therapies, NHCS was the first in Asia to introduce Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), also known as Percutaneous Aortic Valve Replacement (PAVR) in 2009, and also to perform minimally invasive heart valve repair using the MitraClip system in 2011.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

