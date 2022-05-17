High School CIF San Diego Section Baseball Tournament
By Jon Gregory Nielsen
thevistapress.com
2 days ago
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The following North County High Schools will be competing in the upcoming CIF San Diego Section Baseball Tournament;. Open Division 5-18-22San Marcos at Torrey Pines 3:30 pm James Madison...
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside is home to the second-largest concentration of Samoans in California, only behind the city of Long Beach. Some are business owners, students and others are even athletes, however, most all will say their parents and late football legend Junior Seau paved the way to the opportunities for success.
Nike has signed two southern California sisters who are budding soccer stars to the company’s first name, image, and likeness contract for high school athletes. A&V Sports’ Evan Sroka, who represents Alyssa and Gisele Thompson of Harvard Westlake High School in Los Angeles, said they signed a multi-year deal. Contract terms were not revealed.
A North County community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died of his injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Tijuana last February. "I hope he is better, that he is no longer suffering and that he can breathe," said Rosalba Jaime, wife of teacher Ramón Jaime. "And thank you very much [Ramón] for everything. Thank you for all the happiness you gave us."
Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
TR Robertson — The Film Hub in Downtown Historic Vista was the home to the Vista Chamber of Commerce 8th Annual Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Honorees last Friday. Twenty graduating seniors from seven different high schools were awarded scholarships recognizing excellence both academically and inspirationally in the community and at their respective schools. The money awarded for scholarships and the number of recipients awarded is the most awarded since the Vista Chamber of Commerce has been running the Rising Star program.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is working to break down barriers people face when entering the marijuana industry. The city is hoping to level the playing field for residents wanting to work in the marijuana business or one day own a dispensary. "We're wanting to have a conversation with...
Chula Vista will have a new mayor for the first time since 2014. Whoever is elected will have to address the city’s structural budget deficit and try to bring a four-year university to the South Bay. The city’s structural budget deficit has become a top issue in the mayoral...
9 Carlsbad High School Seniors to be Awarded Scholarships. Carlsbad, CA (May, 2022) – In September, 2021 the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce launched its third annual Rising Star of the Month Program. Each month during the school year four to five high school seniors are nominated from Carlsbad High Schools to be honored at the Rising Star Breakfast hosted at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce offices. Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 30 high school seniors were honored from 5 different high schools.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Celebrity Golf Association presents The Celebrity Championship with Celebrity Host Marshall Faulk. Marshall Faulk is a former running back who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He also played college football at San Diego State, where...
Friday, May 20 @ 7:00 PM (Pacific) Experience the energizing music of the Lyrical Groove as part of the San Diego Sound Project!. The Lyrical Groove is an award-winning band that seamlessly blends spoken word, hip hop, and soul. Kendrick Dial is the conductor of this artistic soul train and serves as dynamic front man and inspiring lyricist. Vocalist Brisa Lauren is his stage ace. Together, they provide a show like no other.
North Coastal Art Gallery announces 70th Open Annual Juried Show August 6 thru September 6th. with a reception on Sunday, August 7 3PM to 5PM. Open to all San Diego artists in celebration of the arts. Awards and prizes, opening reception, free to the public, and refreshments are served. Deadline to apply is July 10th. n: Deadline to Apply: July 10, 2022.
Amid residents' concerns about safety at La Jolla's Camino de la Costa viewpoint, San Diego city engineers are considering possible solutions to loud and potentially dangerous gatherings of young people that can last well into the night.
5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
Dave Chapin, founder of Carlsbad board game maker The Op, returns to the company as CEO with plans to lead the expansion of the business into family entertainment as well as games. According to a news release, Chapin “returns to his roots” after he had left the company to pursue...
Comments / 0