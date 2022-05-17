High School CIF San Diego Section Baseball Tournament

A North County community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died of his injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Tijuana last February. "I hope he is better, that he is no longer suffering and that he can breathe," said Rosalba Jaime, wife of teacher Ramón Jaime. "And thank you very much [Ramón] for everything. Thank you for all the happiness you gave us."

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO