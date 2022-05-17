ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

High School CIF San Diego Section Baseball Tournament

By Jon Gregory Nielsen
thevistapress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The following North County High Schools will be competing in the upcoming CIF San Diego Section Baseball Tournament;. Open Division 5-18-22San Marcos at Torrey Pines 3:30 pm James Madison...

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Nike Signs California High School Soccer Sisters to NIL Deal

Nike has signed two southern California sisters who are budding soccer stars to the company’s first name, image, and likeness contract for high school athletes. A&V Sports’ Evan Sroka, who represents Alyssa and Gisele Thompson of Harvard Westlake High School in Los Angeles, said they signed a multi-year deal. Contract terms were not revealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palo Verde, CA
Vista, CA
Sports
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Sports
Oceanside, CA
Education
Escondido, CA
Education
Vista, CA
Education
Fallbrook, CA
Education
City
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Education
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Education
NBC San Diego

Students, Family Say Goodbye to Escondido Spanish Teacher Hit by Car in Tijuana

A North County community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died of his injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Tijuana last February. "I hope he is better, that he is no longer suffering and that he can breathe," said Rosalba Jaime, wife of teacher Ramón Jaime. "And thank you very much [Ramón] for everything. Thank you for all the happiness you gave us."
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Twenty High School Students from Vista Receive Scholarships from Vista Chamber of Commerce

TR Robertson — The Film Hub in Downtown Historic Vista was the home to the Vista Chamber of Commerce 8th Annual Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Honorees last Friday. Twenty graduating seniors from seven different high schools were awarded scholarships recognizing excellence both academically and inspirationally in the community and at their respective schools. The money awarded for scholarships and the number of recipients awarded is the most awarded since the Vista Chamber of Commerce has been running the Rising Star program.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#El Capitan#El Camino#Highschoolsports#Sports#Division I Baseball#Loma#Division Ii Baseball#Division Iii Baseball#Bye#Castle Park#Army Navy Academy#Coastal Academy
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad Chamber Announces Rising Stars of the Year

9 Carlsbad High School Seniors to be Awarded Scholarships. Carlsbad, CA (May, 2022) – In September, 2021 the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce launched its third annual Rising Star of the Month Program. Each month during the school year four to five high school seniors are nominated from Carlsbad High Schools to be honored at the Rising Star Breakfast hosted at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce offices. Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 30 high school seniors were honored from 5 different high schools.
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kusi.com

Marshall Faulk hosts The Celebrity Golf Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Celebrity Golf Association presents The Celebrity Championship with Celebrity Host Marshall Faulk. Marshall Faulk is a former running back who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He also played college football at San Diego State, where...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

This Friday: The Lyrical Groove in Concert!

Friday, May 20 @ 7:00 PM (Pacific) Experience the energizing music of the Lyrical Groove as part of the San Diego Sound Project!. The Lyrical Groove is an award-winning band that seamlessly blends spoken word, hip hop, and soul. Kendrick Dial is the conductor of this artistic soul train and serves as dynamic front man and inspiring lyricist. Vocalist Brisa Lauren is his stage ace. Together, they provide a show like no other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad Oceanside Art League

North Coastal Art Gallery announces 70th Open Annual Juried Show August 6 thru September 6th. with a reception on Sunday, August 7 3PM to 5PM. Open to all San Diego artists in celebration of the arts. Awards and prizes, opening reception, free to the public, and refreshments are served. Deadline to apply is July 10th. n: Deadline to Apply: July 10, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6848 Country Club Dr, La Jolla

5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy