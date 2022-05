CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery Central pitcher Dakoda Kessler has been named Clarksville Now Player of the Week for his play throughout the week of May 9. The Indians lost in the opening round of their district tournament last Monday. But following the team’s loss, they won two elimination games in a row and earned a bid to be in the district championship and regional tournament. They called upon Kessler to start on the mound during the first elimination game against Creek Wood. The left handed pitcher did not disappoint.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO