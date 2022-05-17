ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The e-commerce boom is still afoot in Africa, Jumia’s earnings indicate

By Tage Kene-Okafor
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs always, the first page of every Jumia report highlights its year-over-year wins. The first quarter of 2022 was no different. What did the company highlight in its wins section? Compared to the first quarter of 2021, Jumia recorded double-digit growth in orders, GMV and revenue. Orders grew by 40% year-over-year...

Inc.com

To Learn How Consumer Behavior Will Shape the Future of E-Commerce, Look to China

To understand how consumer behavior will shape the future of e-commerce, it's time to talk about Chinese consumers' enthusiasm for transactions in private domains. Focusing on direct-to-consumer e-commerce on the West's open web seems new, even risky. But it's not. Chinese brands validated their version of the open web--e-commerce in private domains instead of in hyper-crowded public-domain platforms--at least five years ago.
SMALL BUSINESS
