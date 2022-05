Keir Starmer has urged the EU and the UK to “go the extra mile” to reach agreement on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.Speaking at an event for Northern Ireland businesses on Wednesday in London, the Labour Party leader said that Northern Ireland was a “global player holding its own on the world stage”.While he took the opportunity to praise business in the region, he also turned to the ongoing political crisis afflicting Northern Ireland.As we face the well-known challenges of today businesses have told me that what is needed most of all is clarity and certaintyKeir StarmerThe DUP is currently...

