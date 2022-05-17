Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced in August

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg File photo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After months of delays, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is set to be sentenced in August.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last year to six charges including sex trafficking a minor, identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy.

His sentencing has been delayed three times.

Greenberg is believed to be cooperating with federal agents who are building a case against Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz is accused of sex trafficking, but has not been charged with any crime, and has denied ever paying for sex.

