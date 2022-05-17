ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced in August

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg File photo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After months of delays, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is set to be sentenced in August.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last year to six charges including sex trafficking a minor, identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy.

His sentencing has been delayed three times.

Greenberg is believed to be cooperating with federal agents who are building a case against Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz is accused of sex trafficking, but has not been charged with any crime, and has denied ever paying for sex.

Video: Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg asks for sentencing delay In court papers, Greenberg’s attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in active investigations. (WFTV)

  • Audit of Greenberg’s time as tax collector shows contracts with ‘no example of work product’

