The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga brings Julie Jensen's "Mockingbird" to the stage, based on the Newberry Award Winning novel of the same name written by Kathryn Erskine. "Mockingbird" tells the story of Caitlin, an 11-year-old girl on the autism spectrum. Not all things make sense to her. Emotions are mysterious and voices are almost always too loud. Suddenly, she must grapple with the unthinkable: a mass shooting has taken her brother away. He was the one person who helped her cope. Now she is alone with her grieving father and a cacophony of children at school.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO