Saint Cloud, MN

2 rescued after kayaks capsize on Sauk River

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
A St. Cloud couple became stranded in the middle of the Sauk River on Sunday after both of their kayaks capsized.

Emergency responders received a call shortly after 4 p.m. from a woman who said her and her husband were stranded in a grove of trees and unable to get to shore, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher McDonald and Stacey McDonald, both 49, had launched their kayaks from Rockville. Recent heavy rainfall produced a strong currents on the water.

"During their trip, Christopher turned his kayak around to see where Stacey was when he struck a tree which capsized his kayak," the sheriff's office stated. "Stacey attempted to stop to assist Christopher but also capsized her kayak."

Water rescuers responded to the area near County Road 21 in Waite Park and successfully maneuvered the river in an airboat to rescue the couple and their kayaks.

The St. Joseph Police Department, Waite Park Fire and Rescue, Sauk Rapids Fire and Rescue and Mayo Ambulance assisted with the response, according to the Sheriff's Office.

