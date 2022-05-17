ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2022 DPS Peace Officers Memorial Service honors officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety held its 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service Tuesday morning, paying tribute to...

www.click2houston.com

City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
#Dps#Texas Highway Patrol Sgt
inforney.com

Day 6: Largest concentrated manhunt for escaped Texas inmate in decades

(The Center Square) – The largest concentrated manhunt in Texas in nearly two decades entered its sixth day on Tuesday after a dangerous inmate with cartel connections escaped from a prison bus in Leon County on Thursday. Law enforcement officials say they are determined to find 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez,...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
spectrumlocalnews.com

Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate continues

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas DPS and many other law enforcement agencies continue the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Horse and canine teams are aiding in this search as well. Gonzalo Lopez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

“Moms Demand Action” advocates for change in Texas gun laws

HOUSTON (KIAH ) – Within the last week, our nation experienced many tragedies due to gun violence. Mass shootings occurred in Buffalo, Santa Ana, Milwaukee, and Houston. On Sunday, two people were killed and two others injured at a flea market shooting in Harris County, Texas. A group called...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
KWTX

Wildfire potential continues today for portions of the Panhandle and West Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas A&M Fire Service is warning of potential large wildfires that can occur in the Western/Eastern Hill Country and Rolling Plains through Friday including areas near Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredericksburg. Any new fires in grass and brush vegetation will...
WEST, TX

