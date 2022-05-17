ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Teen Shot, In Critical Condition

 2 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday at approximately 5:58 p.m., in the 2400 block of North Madison Street. Police say they located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported...

