Massachusetts State

Boston on top Memorial Day travel destinations in 2022, according to AAA

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Memorial Day travel plans up are up 8.3% over last year as summer vacation plans rebound.

AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead as the unofficial start of summer predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home on Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 8.3% over 2021. Out of that number, around 950,000 from Massachusetts are expected to travel, with the highest traffic volume beginning Thursday, May 26th.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

(AAA Northeast)

In Massachusetts, 860,000 residents are planning to drive, and 72,000 are expected to be boarding airplanes. AAA says 25-percent more Americans will be taking to the skies Memorial Day weekend as opposed to the same time last year, the second-largest increase since 2010.

Top Destinations Memorial Day

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Seattle, WA
  3. Miami, FL
  4. Las Vegas, NV
  5. Anaheim, CA
  6. New York, NY
  7. Denver, CO
  8. Anchorage, AK
  9. Boston, MA
  10. Honolulu, HI

International Top Destinations Memorial Day

  1. Vancouver, Canada
  2. Dublin, Ireland
  3. Paris, France
  4. Rome, Italy
  5. London, England
  6. Cancun, Mexico
  7. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  8. Barcelona, Spain
  9. Nassau, Bahamas
  10. Calgary, Canada

AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead for a busy holiday weekend. Availability in flights, hotels, and, car rentals are filling up.

  • Flights are 6% more than in 2021 with Saturday being the most expensive day to fly and Monday the least.
  • Car rentals have decreased 6% compared to 2021 with an average of $100 per day.
  • Hotels are 42% more than in 2021.

If you plan to travel out of state, check your destinations COVID-19 restrictions as they could be different. The CDC guidance recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings (airports, bus/train terminals, public transportation like subways/metros, airplanes, trains, and buses) although as of April 18, the court order is no longer in effect.

