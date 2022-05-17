ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

1 killed, 1 injured in North Las Vegas apartment shooting

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred around midnight in the 2600 block of Deer Springs Way, near Losse Road.

According to North Las Vegas Police, a man in his 20s was transported to University Medical Center where he died. A second man was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said, at this time, no information relating to a suspect is available.

The coroner will release the shooting victim’s identity once the family has been notified.

Police ur ge anyone with information on the shooting to contact NLVPD at (702) 633-2133, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

