Charleston County waterparks prepare for opening with some changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With summer break on the way, Charleston County’s three waterparks will be open soon for the 2022 season.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission announced that all three parks–Splash Zone, Whirlin’ Waters, and Splash Island–will be open on the weekends of May 21-22, May 28-29, and on Memorial Day.

Splash Zone is located at the James Island County Park and offers two 200-foot-long slides, a large leisure pool, and a play complex called the Rainforest. One of Splash Zone’s more popular attractions, the Lazy River, will be closed. Officials said the price of admission will be reduced to reflect the Lazy River closure.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park is the largest of the three waterparks. With activities and attractions for all ages, Whirlin’ Waters promises family fun all summer long. All attractions will be open for the 2022 season including the 60-foot-tall slide the Washout, the Big Splash Tree House, Rollin’ River lazy river, Big Kahuna wave pool, Tubular Twister slides, the Rip Tide Run mat racer slide, and the Otter Bay kiddie area.

Hours of fun for toddlers and pre-teens await at Splash Island at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Island County Park with attractions including a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool, 16-foot-long otter slide, and sprays, geysers, and waterfalls. Splash Island’s Cyclone water ride will be closed and the admission prices will be reduced accordingly.

The modifications and closures at Splash Zone and Splash Island were instituted in response to staffing shortages at these locations, according to CCPRC officials. Also as a result of the lifeguard shortage, these two parks will be closed on select days throughout the summer.

Whirlin’ Waters is fully staffed and will continue operations as normal.

2022 waterpark operations schedule:

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark: Open for weekends only and Memorial Day from May 21 – 31. Open for daily operations starting June 4. Hours of operation each day are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Splash Zone Waterpark: Open for weekends only and Memorial Day from May 21 – June 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Starting June 8, open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m.

Splash Island Waterpark: Open weekends only and Memorial Day from May 21 – June 5. Starting June 8, Splash Island will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Hours of operation each day are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



“Charleston County Parks’ goal is to provide customers with a safe and exceptional experience each time they visit the parks,” a release read. “Charleston County Parks continues to recruit lifeguards and will increase operating days and open closed attractions if more guards are hired.”

For Charleston County Parks’ latest waterpark schedules click here .

