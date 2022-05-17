Mid-South Food Bank brings hope to Memphis families

Each Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series , we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group helping turn hunger into hope.

“These are difficult times. A lot of families are struggling. Trying to make ends meet. This is one way the mid south food bank and the Rozelle-Annesdale association help the community out,” Calvin Lacy said.



Calvin Lacy is the President of the Rozelle-Annesdale Area Association. The second Monday of every month, you’ll find him and many volunteers handing out boxes of food from the Mid-South Food Bank as part of their Mobile Food Pantry Program.

“It’s a blessing because so many people over here are elderly and not working…It’s hard,” Beverly Bishop said. “I’m on a fixed income so it’s a blessing for us.”



The Mid-South Food Bank helps food insecure individuals and families in a wide variety of ways. Shari Douglas is the Director of Agency Partnerships and Program Services.



“Our vision is hunger to hope. So whether you need our services for a few days, need our services for a few weeks. We want to make sure you have that stepping stool to get you closer to self sufficiency,” Douglas said.

It’s so much more than food. They understand if you’re unable to buy food for your family, you probably are also in need of laundry detergent, dog or cat food and if you have kids, diapers.

“Diapers are one of the most expensive things you can buy for a child,” Douglas said.

Ranging anywhere between one hundred upwards with just one child. So you can only imagine how much that would takes away from a families income when they need to supply other things like medicine.

That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give the Mid-South Food Bank a thousand dollars.

Because when you turn hunger into hope, you build a stronger community.

A true Community Changer .

