Dover, MN

3 injured in Dover crash

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Mulitple crews respond to crash on Hwy 52 in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - Multiple crews responded to a crash on northbound Highway 52 near the 37th Street exit in Rochester Wednesday evening. As of 5:15 p.m., the area has been cleared. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed crews from police and fire were at the scene, and two lanes...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Cresco woman hurt in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Cresco woman is hurt in a crash in northeast Iowa. It happened around 7:41 am Monday in the northwest corner of Winneshiek County. The Sheriff’s Office says Kerrie Anna Rogne, 31, was driving an SUV west on Iowa Highway 139 when she drifted off to the north side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office says Rogne tried to pull back onto the roadway but overcorrected and started to slide.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
KAAL-TV

Plainview man arrested after burglary of brother's home

(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taking several guns and an X-Box from his brother’s Rochester home. A 29-year-old Rochester man called police on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, from the 2000 block of 5th Avenue NE. He told police he’d...
PLAINVIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A road construction project in Rochester will take a little longer than expected after a vehicle plowed through the newly poured concrete on Monday. It happened just north of downtown, close to where Broadway Avenue crosses Seventh Street. (credit: CBS) Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people. An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into fresh concrete, getting stuck. She was taken to Saint Mary’s for a mental health evaluation, and will face multiple charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Wanted man tased, arrested Wednesday evening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big police response led to the arrest of a wanted man Wednesday evening after he was tased. The Rochester Police Department says between 8-10 squad cars responded to the incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW. A man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

SE MN authorities grapple with lack of juvenile detention center

(ABC 6 News) - According to the Rochester Police Department, three teens robbed a local smoke shop early Monday morning. Police say they broke into a smoke shop and stole approximately $1,000 in merchandise. But, when police couldn't find a juvenile detention center with space for them, the teens were sent home to their parents. Local law enforcement said that has been an issue for the past two years.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident. According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester teen arrested for flashing concealed gun in Walmart

(ABC 6 News) - A teenager was arrested Monday night for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. At about 8:21 p.m. May 16, Rochester police responded to a call from Walmart North that a group of teenagers was making a video, and one of them flashed a gun in his waistband several times.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman drives through fresh concrete to escape police

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman drove through 150 feet of fresh concrete in a bid to evade police Monday evening. A yet-unnamed 53-year-old woman had been the center of nine complaints to Rochester police since May 11, Capt. Casey Moilanen said, for driving erratically and using a bullhorn to, in her words, "spread the word of God" as she drove.
ROCHESTER, MN

