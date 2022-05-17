Here’s what’s happened so far with Disney’s Orlando relocation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

California-based The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has had a major presence in Florida since the 1960s when the early stages of Walt Disney World were under development.

Yet, the company is set to grow its foothold here exponentially.

That is due to Disney planning to build a campus in Central Florida and relocate thousands of workers to metro Orlando.

The company should make the move to Lake Nona by late 2024, according to information shared on job postings.

“By choosing to build a new regional campus in Lake Nona, Disney will become part of this smart city where cutting-edge ideas turn into realities,” Nick Beucher, president of Tavistock Development Co., previously told the OBJ.

