ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Average gas price in CA tops $6 per gallon, AAA says

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUo1S_0fgxjjsL00

The average price of gas in California has topped $6 a gallon.

According to AAA , the price is at $6.02. That's the highest statewide average ever.

In Central California, prices are painfully close to $6.

AAA reports that the Merced area's average is slightly higher than the Central and South Valley communities.

Experts at GasBuddy said both gasoline and diesel prices are up and the national average pushed to almost $4.50.

Memorial Day weekend could bring even higher prices as demand increases, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
Inhabitat.com

Meet Dos Rios Ranch, California’s newest state park

If all goes well, California’s newest state park will be open and accessible to visitors within a year. The 2,500-acre Dos Rios Ranch is at the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers, about ten miles southwest of Modesto in California’s Central Valley. First, archeologists will do...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Traffic
sierranewsonline.com

Free Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Coming to Madera County

MADERA COUNTY — On Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon, there will be a free hazardous waste drop-off at Yosemite High School, located at 50200 High School Road, in Oakhurst, CA. This drop-off is for Madera County residents only. Businesses will not be accepted. Acceptable Items...
GV Wire

Long-Awaited SE Fresno Regional Park/Soccer Complex Is on the Way

Residents in southeast Fresno have been waiting for a dedicated soccer park since 2006. Now their dream is taking shape. Land donated by the federal government long ago from a former USDA experimental farm will finally be put to use for its intended purpose. This summer, the Fresno City Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Central California#Aaa
sierranewsonline.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 41, North of Road 406

MADERA — On May 16, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Merced Communications Center (MCC) was notified of a two-vehicle collision which occurred on State Route 41 (SR-41), north of Road 406. Officers from the Madera area CHP and emergency personnel responded to the scene. A...
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Madera County Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on State Route 49

A fatality was reported by officers with the California Highway Patrol after a recent motorcycle accident on SR-49. The incident took place on State Route 49 just north of Pegleg Road in Mariposa County at approximately 2:40 p.m. Preliminary Information on the Fatality from the Motorcycle Accident on SR-49 CHP...
Daily Montanan

Montanifornia or Calitana?

Recently, two wealthy Californians who moved to the Bozeman area decided that Montana should import California’s problems without bringing any of its great features. CA-121 is a proposed Constitutional Amendment that is modeled on California’s Prop 13, which has been a disaster for California. It benefits rich property owners at the expense of everyone else. […] The post Montanifornia or Calitana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
thesungazette.com

CA’s top crop is cracking under the stress of dry winters

On May 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its 2022 almond forecast estimating the California almond crop will be 4% lower than 2021, meaning there will be about 100 million fewer pounds produced in the Golden State. That’s despite an 3.7% increase in bearing acreage to a record high 1.37 million acres. The price per pound was $1.76 in 2021 down from $4 in 2014. One report said prices are around $1.42 per pound this spring. The 2.80 billion pounds would be 4% lower than last year’s production of 2.92 billion pounds. Forecasted yield is 2,040 pounds per acre, 8% lower than the 2021 yield of 2,210 pounds per acre.
blackchronicle.com

California shakes off the worst of the Delta variant surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by half from the summer peak, as California continues to steadily, if slowly, shake off the worst of the Delta surge. California reached its summer peak in hospitalizations on the last day of August, when 8,353 people with confirmed COVID-19 were in the state’s hospitals. As of Monday, there were 4,467 people hospitalized — a number last seen in early August as the Delta surge picked up steam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

VISALIA – Here’s a news scoop: The best ice cream on the planet, according to some restaurant guides, is coming to Visalia. Visalians Cali and Brandon Sorensen will be opening a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt walk-up parlor next to the new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall. Both franchises will be located in the former Mainland Skate building being renovated into four quick serve restaurants. Property owner Fung Lee moved his Mainland Skate store to the Visalia Mall and will lease the building to the ice cream shop, chicken restaurant as well as a pizza place and a sandwich store.
sjvsun.com

Madera Co. OKs incentives for new Oakhurst resort, groundwater policies

A new, major hotel is coming to Oakhurst. Tuesday, the Madera County Board of Supervisors approved an economic incentive agreement with Yosemite Resort LLC. Per the agreement, the county and Yosemite Resort will share a portion of future Transient Occupancy Tax increment generated by the project. The county initially approved...
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy