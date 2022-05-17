Average gas price in CA tops $6 per gallon, AAA says

The average price of gas in California has topped $6 a gallon.

According to AAA , the price is at $6.02. That's the highest statewide average ever.

In Central California, prices are painfully close to $6.

AAA reports that the Merced area's average is slightly higher than the Central and South Valley communities.

Experts at GasBuddy said both gasoline and diesel prices are up and the national average pushed to almost $4.50.

Memorial Day weekend could bring even higher prices as demand increases, officials said.