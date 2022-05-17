ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blackstone-backed Candle Media acquires ATTN:

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7noY_0fgxjavo00

(Reuters) - Blackstone-backed Candle Media Tuesday announced it is acquiring ATTN:, a media company best known for topical short-form videos targeting Gen Z and Millennials. The cash and stock deal is valued at $100 million, according to two sources.

Launched in 2014, ATTN:’s videos seek to deconstruct social issues and news stories for its audience, such as one video recorded by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger denouncing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. ATTN: also has worked with brands including Amazon, Ford, Google, Intel, Mattel, P&G, Target and T-Mobile.

“ATTN: has a deep, digital-native understanding for how to cut through the noise and reach today’s audiences through engaging content on social media,” Candle Media Co-CEOs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs said in a statement announcing the deal.

Candle said it would help provide the financial backing and expertise to accelerate ATTN:’s growth across social media, television and on streaming services.

The transaction is the latest in a series of deals for Candle Media, including ones with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and children’s entertainment studio Moonbug Entertainment, creator of CoComelon preschool series on Netflix.

ATTN: founders Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Segal
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500's ESG index

In a blog post Wednesday, the S&P explained why it kicked Tesla out of its ESG index earlier this month. It said that Tesla's "lack of a low-carbon strategy" and "codes of business conduct," along with racism and poor working conditions reported at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, affected the score.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstone#Media Company#Candle Media#Attn#Mattel#P G#Target#T Mobile#Moonbug Entertainment#Cocomelon Preschool
geekwire.com

Tableau adds data storytelling and AI predictions as its annual revenue nears $2B under Salesforce

Tableau Software showed a new storytelling feature that automatically explains data from Tableau dashboards in plain language, building on the November 2021 acquisition of Narrative Science by Tableau parent company Salesforce. The Seattle-based data visualization company also said it will further integrate Salesforce’s Einstein AI capabilities into its software, making...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Ad group M&C Saatchi rejects latest buyout offer from top investor

May 17 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) on Tuesday rejected a fourth takeover offer from its biggest investor Vin Murria, saying the "derisory" proposal worth 253.6 million pounds ($316.4 million) undervalued the British advertising group's business. Software entrepreneur Murria's acquisition vehicle AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L) announced the fresh offer earlier, giving M&C...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets: Americas Full Show (05/18/2022)

US stocks are poised for the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. "Bloomberg Markets" hosted by Kriti Gupta and Jon Erlichman speaks with Vincent Deluard, Director of Global Market Strategy at Stonex Financial Inc. (Source: Bloomberg)
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reuters

Ecigarettes and heated tobacco light up Imperial Brands shares

LONDON (Reuters) -Imperial Brands is on track to meet its full-year goals helped by strong sales of ecigarettes and heated tobacco in Europe, it said on Tuesday, boosting its shares to a more than two-year high. Shares of the maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars were up nearly 7%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Klarna’s $46 bln price tag endures only in theory

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors used to love Sebastian Siemiatkowski’s disruptive zeal. The Swedish entrepreneur’s “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) firm Klarna received a $46 billion price tag on a June funding round last year. That now requires a rethink. The tech selloff has...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

AI-powered construction management platform Buildots lands $60M

In the construction industry, managers can become disconnected from what’s happening on-site — particularly when dealing with pandemic-related disruptions. Among the top hurdles are staying on top of costs, communicating with all stakeholders and assessing risk related to aspects like contractor billing and performance. The disconnect can lead to delays and unanticipated expenses. One study found that 85% of construction projects over the course of a 70-year period experienced cost overruns and just 25% came close to their original deadlines.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy