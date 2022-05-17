Journal & Courier Big School All-Area boys basketball team

Clayton Bridwell

Senior, guard

Twin Lakes

The numbers: 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 43 percent FG, 41 percent 3s, 73 percent FT

The season: Bridwell showed off his propensity to take over games, scoring at least 25 points in four different occasions and finishing his career with 1,112 points while leading the Indians to a 15-9 record. In three of those 25-plus point games, Bridwell also added five assists each night. His outside shooting was on display throughout the season as he made at least one 3-pointer in every game but one, including going 6-for-10 against Logansport from beyond the arc.

Blake Buchanan

Senior, forward

Benton Central

The numbers: 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 46 percent FG, 35 percent 3s, 75 percent FT

The season: Buchanan was the catalyst for BC's first winning record since 2019, leading the Bison in points, rebounds and blocks. Fell a single rebound shy of a double-double on three occasions, but had nine games with at least seven boards. Scored a high of 30 points to lead a victory over Twin Lakes, one of five games where he scored 26 or more. Buchanan made six 3s in three separate games and had two more games where he made five from beyond the arc, helping the Bison to a 15-11 record.

Javan Buchanan

Senior, forward

Lafayette Jeff

The numbers: 20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.8 blocks, 51 percent FG, 36 percent 3s, 75 percent FT

The season: After losing an Indiana All-Star among a talented senior class the season prior, Buchanan stepped into the role of Broncho leader and found himself on the Indiana All-Star roster after his senior season. Buchanan provided the boost for a 21-5 Jeff team, winning the Most Valuable Player of the IU Health Hoops Classic. In his only season of varsity basketball at Lafayette Jeff, Buchanan turned in 11 double-doubles, including a 28-point, 17-rebound effort to lead a victory over Tindley. On eight occasions, the Indiana Wesleyan recruit had 25 or more points and was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Senior Large School All-State team.

Ben Henderson

Junior, guard

Harrison

The numbers: 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 steals, 42 percent FG, 68 percent FT

The season: Missed six games, but still compiled five double-doubles. His season-high 24 points sparked a win over Central Catholic, one of five games with at least 20 points. Had 12 assists and 14 points in a win over Hamilton Heights, one of 10 games with five or more assists. Henderson also had five games with at least four steals and was an honorable mention underclass all-state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Ian Hensley

Senior, guard

Crawfordsville

The numbers: 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals, 45 percent FG, 30 percent 3s, 77 percent FT

The season: The senior more than doubled his previous year's scoring average to spark the Athenians to a 17-6 record. Hensley had five games with more than 20 points. The DePauw recruit led a victory over Central Catholic with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while his 16 points and six assists against Frankfort helped Crawfordsville hold off the Hot Dogs.

Jonah Lucas

Senior, guard

Harrison

The numbers: 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 50 percent FG, 43 percent 3s, 85 percent FT

The season: In addition to his defensive skillset, Lucas emerged as Harrison's go-to scorer as a senior and finished his career with 1,052 points, scoring almost half of them in his final season to lead the Raiders to an 18-7 record. Seven times, Lucas scored at least 24 points and had 30 or more twice. Accepted a preferred walk-on role at Marquette after receiving honorable mention senior all-state from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Second team

Divine Adeyanju, junior, forward, West Lafayette

15.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 51 percent FG

Caden Harker, senior, forward, Twin Lakes

16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.8 steals, 51 percent FG, 44 percent 3s, 73 percent FT

Riley Goodnight, senior, forward, Frankfort

15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals 47 percent FG, 40 percent 3s, 63 percent FT

EJ Reese, senior, forward, Lafayette Jeff

10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 46 percent FG, 33 percent 3s, 65 percent FT

Jayce Strode, sophomore, center, Frankfort

14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 67 percent FG, 61 percent FT

Eli Swank, junior, guard, McCutcheon

9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 40 percent FG, 38 percent 3s, 83 percent FT

Honorable mention

Jakob Kirsch, North Montgomery; Christopher Lucas, Harrison; Ziair Morgan, Crawfordsville; Jesse Stout, Benton Central; Landon Waeltz, McCutcheon; Armoni Williams, Lafayette Jeff

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Journal & Courier Big School All-Area boys basketball team