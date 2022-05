GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the backside to the blessing of the spring season-- the increase in insects! Mosquitos and ticks rank among the most annoying insects of the Spring. Donna Teasley, Consumer Horticulture Agent at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Burke County, says whenever your days are consistently warm and nights are above freezing, you are more likely to see more of these insects. She said mosquitos and ticks don't thrive under the same conditions. Teasley said ticks like hot, dry weather with more homeowners reporting ticks on animals. Ticks are found nearly everywhere and that's due to them being anywhere that there are warm-blooded animals. Unfortunately, Teasley said you will never get rid of these pests altogether, especially if you have a pet that travels outside like a dog or a cat. Ticks are more abundant in tall grass and low shrub so keeping your weeds at a minimum is the best way to reduce your likelihood of seeing these insects.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO