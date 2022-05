NEWTOWN — The orphaned cubs of a black bear that was fatally shot by an off-duty officer last week have a new home at a wildlife rehabilitation facility in New Hampshire. “Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) wildlife biologists want to let everyone know the cubs arrived safely at the rehabilitation facility and seem to be settling in,” the department said on its Facebook page on Tuesday night.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO