ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven police investigating fatal shooting

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating the fatal shooting on South Genesee Street where an 18-year-old man died Monday night. Police said they received a call about a man who was shot on South Genesee Street, between East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue. When officers arrived, they...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Hit-&-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian

A 37-year-old Hamden woman died Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run crash. The crash occurred on the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to Hamden police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified her. The driver who hit...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man in Connection With Waterbury Triple Shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection with a triple shooting that left three people injured in Waterbury earlier this month. The shooting happened on Walnut Street on May 7 at about 5:45 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire and located three people who...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Yale New Haven Hospital#The Major Crimes Unit#Nhpd#Fox61 News#Roku
FOX 61

Waterbury shooting incident leads to arrest

WATERBURY, Conn. — An arrest was made in Waterbury on Monday in connection to a shooting incident on the 300 block of Walnut Street that occurred on May 7. On May 7, Waterbury Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Walnut Street. Officers located evidence of shots fired and identified three victims with gunshot wounds.
WATERBURY, CT
Government Technology

West Hartford, Conn., Deploys License Plate-Reading Cameras

(TNS) — License plate-reading cameras have been placed around West Hartford to help solve and reduce crime, police said. The 13 cameras were installed in strategic areas during a trial period for testing and evaluation that runs through June 30, Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Terra said Wednesday. Built by Flock Safety, the cameras are not meant to record plates for traffic and parking offenses, but rather for serious crimes, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Teen Who Fled the State After Ansonia Homicide

Ansonia Police said they've arrested a 17-year-old that is accused of killing a man and fleeing the state in April. Officials said the teen from Ansonia fled Connecticut after the April 5 shooting death of 20-year-old Johnny Class. Police said Class was shot during an attempted drug purchase on Main...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Hartford man charged with firearm possession, crack distribution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon on gun and drug charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Christopher Gaskin, 46, of Hartford, was arrested on the federal complaint on April 28. He is charged with firearm possession and narcotics distribution offenses. Harford police pulled over the car Gaskin was driving on Irving […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in Waterbury triple shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man faces multiple charges for his alleged role in a triple shooting earlier this month in Waterbury. Waterbury police responded to a complaint of shots fired on Walnut Street on May 7. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. Police identified the victims as a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bristol crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Bristol on Tuesday, police said. The Bristol Police Department responded to the crash at Jerome Avenue in the area of Sturbridge Court around 6:30 p.m. According to police, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and left the roadway, […]
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the homicide of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Ansonia, fled the state shortly after the homicide. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in North Carolina on May 13, 2022. He is currently being detained, awaiting extradition proceedings. Once he returns to Connecticut, he will be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. He will be arraigned in Juvenile Court and the case will be transferred to Adult Court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
ANSONIA, CT
101.5 WPDH

Teen Shot In Head in Poughkeepsie, Police Seek Answers

Police are searching for clues after a teen was shot in the head in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say the teen gave them multiple stories about how he was shot. Police initially responded to a disturbance at Harriet Tubman Park. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, around 10:38 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting a large disturbance in the area of 72 Market Street.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy