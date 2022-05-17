ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexican citizen arrested by US Customs and Border Protection for carrying over $18M worth of meth

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fgxhUek00 Over $18 million worth of methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this month at the World Trade Bridge.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The seizure occurred May 6 when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for an inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine inside the trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ju3bQ_0fgxhUek00

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," said Alberto Flores, the director of the Laredo Port of Entry. "Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities."

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $18,253,206.

The male driver was arrested, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 57 Pounds of Meth, lots of Coke, some Heroin & Fentanyl & 12 Pounds of Weed in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The enforcement efforts at our ports of entry remains high,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our frontline officers remain dedicated to the CBP mission as they continue to disrupt the flow of narcotics and apprehend fugitives all while facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.” On April 30, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing…
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Mexico#Mexican#Cbp#The Laredo Port Of Entry
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of it last month. According to a joint statement that Empyreal and the sheriff's department issued on Friday, "both parties understand that each [was] acting in good faith when the stops were conducted and have come to an understanding that will enable both sides to move forward amicably."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Mexican Mafia captain pleads guilty

A Mexican Mafia captain has pleaded guilty in a Laredo federal court to firearm charges, according to court documents. On Wednesday, Rogelio Garza Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance. Garza has been identified as a captain of the Mexican Mafia, court documents state. The case dates back to Oct. 28, when the Texas Department of Public Safety received information that Garza was distributing drugs out of the 3300 block of...
LAREDO, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
129K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy