Photos: President Biden visits Buffalo after mass shooting

Democrat Dan Pastore gave a victory speech late Tuesday as he won his primary race against Rick Telesz. The lifelong Erie County resident says he’s now focused on becoming the next Pennsylvania 16th District U.S. Representative. He will now face Republican incumbent Mike Kelly in November. He says his campaign will keep the foot on […]
Ignoring the signs of a stroke is a common yet sometimes fatal mistake. Like many busy people, Lt. Governor John Fetterman wasn’t going to let not feeling well stop his campaign. Until his wife got involved. “Hey everybody it’s John and Gesele. We had a little bump on the campaign trail. On Friday I just […]
Primary Election Day is upon us, but more than one million registered voters in Pennsylvania cannot take part. That’s because Pennsylvania is one of only nine states still holding a closed primary. Now, a state senator from Erie is trying to change that. Nearly a year ago, Republican State Senator Dan Laughlin introduced Senate Bill […]
The leading Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania House of Representatives 4th District is first-time candidate Jake Banta. Six Republican candidates were running for the position after Republican incumbent Curt Sonney announced his retirement. Sonney held the position for 18 years, and now first-time candidate Jake Banta is in the lead for the position. Banta is […]
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other local officials appeared before the media Monday to provide an update on Saturday's mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket planned to keep killing if he had escaped the scene, the police commissioner said Monday, as the possibility of federal hate crime or domestic terror charges loomed. The gunman, who had crossed the state to target […]
Local political party leaders have different reactions to Tuesday’s leading candidates. Here is more about the initial primary results. Party leaders said that they are pleased with the leading candidates. They are encouraging higher voter turnout for the general election. Primary election results in Erie County indicate more than 25,000 registered Republicans voted. That was […]
The polls are open, and voters can now cast their vote in the Primary Election. Some big races and big names will be on the ballot. Fontaine Glenn was live outside the polls at Erie High School with more. The campaigning is over and it’s time for people to decide who they want to see […]
City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember accompanied seniors to the polls this morning providing a means of transportation for those otherwise unable to access the polling facilities. Residents who rode the trolley included those mainly in high-rise senior living apartments around Erie. This Election Day tradition was started by former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnot as […]
The Buffalo shootings are the latest in a disturbing trend of hate crimes in recent months. All of these crimes are believed to be related to crimes against certain ethnic groups. It’s leaving civic and religious leaders searching for answers as to why, including leaders here in Erie. The shootings in Buffalo is reinforcing the […]
A sandsational celebration of Erie culture is underway at the Millcreek Mall. This celebration is highlighting notable aspects of the Flagship City. Visitors to the Millcreek Mall will be greeted by sculptures of sand this summer that pay homage to notable elements of Erie culture. “Not just the people who live here can come enjoy […]
It’s Election Day, and Erie County residents went to the polls this primary. Despite mail-in ballots being an option, many residents still chose to vote in person. Here is more on how the voter turn out has been as of 6 p.m. Earlier we visited several polling locations where hundreds of residents casted their ballots. […]
Supervisors and poll workers in the community are requesting that younger individuals become more involved in the election process. Here is what these supervisors and poll workers are saying and how it is being reflected at precincts. Poll workers are asking the younger community to step up and become involved at the polls and help […]
Mighty Fine Donuts announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they will unfortunately be extending their closure for at least another three weeks. “While we wish we had better news, we will unfortunately continue to be closed for at least the next three weeks. Thank you for hanging out with us and we hope […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Youth applications currently are being accepted for Summer JAM 2022, a summer job placement event. Erie County, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, and the Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority are teaming up for the ninth annual event. A total of 52 employers are participating in the program. That includes 31 for-profit […]
