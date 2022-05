Nearly 25 percent of all crashes in Florida involve a hit-and-run. Most hit-and-run crashes only result in property damage, but tragically, hit-and-run crashes can also be deadly. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has initiated a “Stay at the Scene” campaign which aims to reduce the number of hit-and-run crashes in Florida by educating drivers on their responsibilities if involved in a crash and the serious consequences they face if they choose not to Stay at the Scene.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO