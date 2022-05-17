ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pavement Replacement Begins on Center Street in Magic Kingdom

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has begun on replacing the pavement of Center Street off Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom. Center Street is a short off-shoot of Main Street that usually has some tables and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
