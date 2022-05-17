ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASD product receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — In many ways, Norristown Area School District took the spotlight Tuesday morning when one of its own was awarded a prestigious honor. In a surprise assembly May 17, 2022 Jenelle Bryan, a K-1 reading recovery specialist at Seaton Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award for her...

