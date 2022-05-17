ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Almanac - Tuesday 5/17/22

kalw.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article228 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 8:15:31 pm. The first low tide will be at 6:28 am at -1.66 feet. The only high tide of the day will be at 1:34 pm at 4.82 feet. and the final low tide at...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
The Independent

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.The formula, weighing 78,000 pounds (35,380 kilograms), was being transported by military plane, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew from South Korea to Japan. It is the first of several flights carrying infant formula from Europe expected this weekend to relieve the deepening shortage in the U.S. The flights were authorized by Biden.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis to greet the arrival of the first shipment in Indianapolis.The Biden administration — which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy