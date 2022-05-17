ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here’s what Jake DeBrusk had to say about the status of his 2021 trade request

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"It was kind of nice to not think about it there since the deadline."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuizy_0fgxfaVI00
Jake DeBrusk during Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Astros on Monday, 6-3. Boston rallied past Houston following a rain delay thanks to home runs from Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts.

The two teams meet again at 7:10 p.m. this evening.

And tonight, the Celtics face the Heat in Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The game gets underway at 8:30 p.m.

Jake DeBrusk on the possibility of a trade: Following the end of the Bruins’ season, players spoke to reporters on Monday prior to leaving for the offseason.

One name that drew particular interest was Jake DeBrusk. The 25-year-old submitted a trade request in November, but remained on the roster for the duration of the season.

Does he still want to be traded?

“I haven’t thought about it, to be honest with you,” DeBrusk told reporters. “It was kind of nice to not think about it there since the deadline. I’ve been spending lots of time with the boys here. It’s been two days. I’ll go back home with my family and kind of go over the year more thoroughly and then kind of make my call from there. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

DeBrusk finished the regular season with 16 points in the final 20 games, adding four more in the postseason.

Shortly before the March trade deadline, DeBrusk signed a two-year extension with the Bruins. Asked about the decision — and if he would be willing to stay for the duration fo the deal — DeBrusk replied that, “I don’t think I would’ve signed something like that if I wasn’t OK with that.”

One other aspect of the situation is whether or not his role in the team, or place in the lineup, has any effect on his desire to either stay or leave.

“I don’t think it really has any bearing on my decision,” said DeBrusk. “It’s one of those things where I’m happy I was able to play there. That’s something that was listed about me, that I couldn’t play on the right side, on the off side. It was nice to find my game there. I got comfortable there. I think in the series, I kind of bounced around a couple different lines as well. So I want to be a versatile player overall, and any way I can help the team, it’s usually the way I can do it.”

More from Boston.com:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo said he ‘enjoyed’ series vs. Celtics, thinks they have ‘opportunity to win one’

A tough first pitch from DJ Steve Aoki:

On this day: In 1987, the Celtics defeated the Bucks 119-113 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Larry Bird led the way for Boston with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BdQ8_0fgxfaVI00

Daily highlight: Trevor Story’s home run over the Green Monster on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron doesn't see himself playing somewhere else

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron still hasn't made a decision on his plans for next season, but in regards to potentially playing for another team, the veteran center made his feelings clear Monday afternoon. "No." That was Bergeron's answer to reporters when asked if he could see himself playing somewhere...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are no strangers to making trades with one another. This is a trend that we could see continue this summer. The Bruins have holes that they need to address this offseason if they hope to go on one last long playoff run with this core. The Ducks, on the other hand, are still rebuilding and seem destined to make several moves this summer. With all of this, these two could be ideal trading partners over the summer. Let’s now look at three Ducks who the Bruins should target.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Zboril Extension Signals Roster Turnover on Defense Is Coming

Monday was breakup day for the Boston Bruins players at Warrior Ice Arena following their loss in Game 7 in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night. A lot of the players met with the media before they all go their separate ways for the offseason.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Celtics#The Red Sox#Astros
NBC Sports

Cam Neely reveals Bruins plan to extend GM Don Sweeney's contract

It doesn't look like Don Sweeney's tenure as general manager of the Boston Bruins is ending any time in the near future. Bruins president Cam Neely told reporters Thursday during his end-of-season press conference that the franchise plans to extend Sweeney's contract. Sweeney's current deal expires before the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bergeron breaks Gretzky awards record with 11th straight year as Selke finalist

There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and Patrice Bergeron being named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The award is given annually to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." The voters are members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. The...
NHL
NHL

Bergeron: 'I Need Time to Make Decision on My Future'

The Bruins captain will be an unrestricted free agent this summer as he wraps up an eight-year contract worth an average annual value of $6.875 million that was signed in July 2013. But just two days removed from a painful Game 7 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bergeron has yet to make any decisions on his future.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy