Phoenix, AZ

Stephen A. Smith Tagged The Wrong Devin Booker On Twitter And He Had An Epic Response: "I Didn’t Know I Was Supposed To Show Up. I Had A Game In Istanbul The Same Day. I’ll Be Ready Next Time."

By Gautam Varier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen A. Smith is one of the most popular television personalities around and he, just like everyone else, was left in shock as he witnessed the Phoenix Suns get annihilated on their home court by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals. Stephen A had picked the Suns...

Dee Dee
2d ago

I didn't know that somewhere out there...there was another "Devin Booker" who plays bball..and he actually won that day 🤣

