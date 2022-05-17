ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Car companies can't build enough electric cars to keep up with booming demand

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5Ppk_0fgxe8Aw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LswlF_0fgxe8Aw00
The Volkswagen ID.4 is built at a plant in Germany.

Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Want to ditch your gas guzzler for an electric vehicle? Get in line.
  • Car companies like Ford, Volkswagen, and Mercedes are sold out of EVs for months to come.
  • Supply-chain problems have hampered car production throughout the pandemic.

For years, the world's car companies were hesitant to go all-in on electric cars. Now they can't make them fast enough.

Anyone looking to make the switch from dirty fossil fuels to clean battery power may be in for a long wait.

The supply of all new vehicles has been constrained throughout the pandemic due to a range of supply-chain issues , but the shortages are more acute in the electric-vehicle market, which doesn't have nearly as many options to begin with. Carmakers also say demand for their electric models has proved stronger than anticipated.

This month, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said the company is "basically sold out" of EVs in the US and Europe for the rest of 2022 because of higher-than-expected demand. That suggests that anyone looking for an electric model from the conglomerate — whether it's a Porsche Taycan, a Volkswagen ID.4 , or an Audi E-Tron — will have to sit tight for at least several months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umzeZ_0fgxe8Aw00
The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD.

Tim Levin/Insider

"That's largely true for us as well," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius said at the same event. Mercedes-Benz recently launched the $103,000 EQS, a high-end electric sedan.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in March that the Detroit automaker is similarly sold out of its Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup truck "for a couple of years now." The ongoing computer-chip shortage plays a part in that, Farley said, but the company is "completely oversubscribed."

Ford stopped taking reservations for its electric truck after amassing 200,000 preorders. Orders are closed for the 2022 Mach-E as well, so buyers who want to custom order their SUV will need to wait until the 2023 model year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JymM8_0fgxe8Aw00
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+.

Mercedes-Benz

The public should take these declarations with a grain of salt, since it's in an automaker's interest to give the impression that its vehicles are flying off the proverbial shelves, Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, told Insider.

"The announcements are a combination of parts shortages and PR hype," Fiorani said.

Still, the comments reflect the broader state of the electric-car market. Right now, it's tough to get one's hands on a new battery-powered model in a pinch. Moreover, interest in EVs has surged as of late amid skyrocketing gas prices .

Tesla, the world's dominant electric-car company, has grown its production capacity at a furious pace in recent years but still hasn't caught up to demand. Order a base Tesla Model 3 sedan today, and it'll arrive as late as December , according to the company's website. Some Model X SUVs and Model S sedans won't be available until early 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SHip_0fgxe8Aw00
The Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

New EV startups like Lucid Motors and Rivian recently began delivering their first vehicles, but they do little to help satisfy the growing appetite for electric cars. Customers receiving their Lucid Air sedans and Rivian R1T pickups today placed their orders months or years ago, and anyone who orders one today will have to wait their turn behind thousands of earlier reservation holders.

Although car companies are trying rapidly grow their EV production to take advantage of economies of scale, they're also taking care not to overbuild, Fiorani said. In these early stages of the EV transition, companies still don't know how deep the demand for electric cars goes.

"We've been building internal combustion engine vehicles for the masses for well over a century, and building high-volume, relatively low-priced electric vehicles is a new thing," he said. "We just don't know how many people are out there waiting for them."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Car Companies#Electric Truck#Getty Images Want#Carmakers#Volkswagen Group#Porsche#Audi
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
TechSpot

Warren Buffett wouldn't pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world, but he does like Activision Blizzard

What just happened? If someone offered you all the Bitcoin in the world for $25, you'd be unlikely to turn it down, given that BTC has a market cap of around $746 billion. But Warren Buffett, better known as the third-richest man in the world and a very successful investor, wouldn't take that deal because Bitcoin isn't actually worth anything or produces anything, according to him.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

496K+
Followers
32K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy