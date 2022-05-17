ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerneville, CA

Russian River Seasonal Dams Going Up in June

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews will begin installing seasonal dams in the Russian River in Guerneville next month. The dams raise the water level...

www.ksro.com

ksro.com

North Bay Agencies Making Moves Towards Water Recycling

Seven North Bay agencies are proposing 16 projects for water reuse or recycling. The Press Democrat reports that Petaluma is making the biggest moves as they seek grants for four projects with a total cost of $42-million. If approved, the 16 projects would deliver 5,364 acre feet of water per year — enough to offset the water use of 32,000 people. Water recycling transforms sewage through intensive treatment into water that is safe for irrigation of landscapes, pastures, playgrounds and crops that are eaten raw. California produced 728,000 acre feet of recycled water in 2020, up about 40-percent from 20 years ago.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Evacuation Exercise Set for Sonoma Valley Neighborhoods

Sonoma Valley neighborhoods will conduct evacuation exercises this Sunday. The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management is running the exercises and will use SoCoAlert and Hi-lo sirens. The exercises will happen in the Sonoma neighborhoods of Diamond A and Grove Street, and residents will be encouraged to evacuate to Sonoma Valley High School. The evacuation center will have a “resource fair” where emergency partners will provide information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency. A similar exercise will happen on June 18th for Cazadero neighborhoods. More information can be found at SoCoTest.org.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Small Part of Bay Area Under Red Flag Warning

Part of the Bay Area is under a red flag warning for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service has placed most of Solano County and a portion of Napa County on high alert due to weather conditions that pose an increased risk of a wildfire. Officials warn low humidity and strong winds will create “near-critical fire conditions,” and are urging residents to practice fire safety.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Bathtub Sculpture in Petaluma Approved

The proposed bathtub sculpture in Petaluma is finally getting the green light. The controversial public art project was unanimously approved by the city council this week after a 6-year debate. The installation is called “Fine Balance,” and it will be located at the H Street pocket park near the Petaluma River waterfront. The art installation will feature two clawfoot bathtub sculptures on stilts instead of the initially planned five bathtubs. It’s expected to cost around $150-thousand dollars and take 15 months to build.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Merger Between Sebastopol and Gold Ridge Fire Departments on Hold

A possible merger between the Sebastopol Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire Protection District is on hold. A proposal to consolidate the fire departments was presented during Tuesday night’s Sebastopol City Council meeting. About a dozen residents and firefighters disagreed, saying the plan was presented suddenly, without their feedback, and without details worked out. After several hours of discussion, city council members agreed the public should be given more specific information about the planned merger.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle fire ignites brush along I-580 at Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE -- A car fire on westbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass in Livermore triggered a brush fire early Wednesday evening, according to officials.KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted an image from the Highland Peak PG&E camera that showed smoke rising from the area at around 5:30 p.m.According to reports, authorities said Cal Fire engines had responded to a four-acre vegetation fire that had been started by a car fire on westbound I-580 in the area.Authorities later confirmed that a car fire east of North Flynn Road on westbound I-580 in Livermore had shut down the right lane. The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire shortly after 6 p.m. The so-called Pass Fire grew to about 66 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to reports. The fire broke out very near to where another brush fire burned over the weekend.That fire was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday and appeared to have been started from a vehicle or some sort of machinery, according to Cal Fire.  That fire grew to approximately 132 acres and severely impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in the area, authorities said.
LIVERMORE, CA
ksro.com

Howarth Park Lake Under Warning for Blue-Green Algae

A blue-green algae warning has been issued for Lake Ralphine in Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park. The public is being asked to stay out of Lake Ralphine along with their pets due to the algae or cyanobacteria detected. Weekend boat rentals have also been canceled because if ingested, the algae can cause toxic substances that attack internal organs, resulting in severe illness or death.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Wine Events Drafts Ordinance on Agenda of Planning Commission Today

The Sonoma County Planning Commission will continue its consideration of a draft Winery Events Ordinance during a virtual public hearing this afternoon. The draft ordinance would apply to new and modified use permit applications for wineries that apply to have visitors on site in agricultural zoning districts outside of the Coastal Zone. The purpose of the ordinance is to find a balance between the interests of wineries, the tourism industry, and the surrounding communities. The meeting is at 1:05 PM with more information and links at PermitSonoma.Org.
ksro.com

Increased Chances for Fire Thursday and Friday But No Official Warning

North Bay residents are being asked to be mindful of potential wildfire starts for the next couple of days. Though Sonoma County will not be under a Fire Weather Watch, the nearby Sacramento region, including Solano County, will be under one on Thursday and Friday. Still, Sonoma County weather conditions will not be ideal according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Gas Prices Continue to Rise

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is $6.18 today. Just a week ago, Sonoma County’s average was below $6 per gallon. The North Bay is one of the most expensive regions in the state for drivers needing to fill up. Marin County has $6.24, and Napa County has $6.16. The statewide average is two-cents from hitting the six-buck mark as well.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Check Wildfire Risk of Your Home on New Website

A new tool allows residents of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and across the United States, to check the risk of wildfire on their properties. A website called RiskFactor.com shows maps of the areas most at risk of wildfire. The map is based on the results of a new study of every home in the United States. Visitors to the website can see the risk score for their homes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Population Up in Sonoma County

Newly released data shows Sonoma County’s homeless population is up five-percent since the start of the pandemic. It’s the first documented increase since 2017, which was at a time following a series of destructive wildfires in the North Bay. The county’s point-in-time count conducted earlier this year shows 2,893 people living on the streets, or in local shelters. That’s up from a total of 2,745 homeless people during the last count conducted in February of 2020. County officials say the numbers show the region avoided a catastrophic increase in homelessness during the pandemic.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco Resident Warns of ‘Egg Throwers’

A South San Francisco resident contacted us to warn of the potential damage that can result from eggs thrown at vehicles after experiencing this himself around 9:45 pm on Monday night while traveling on McClellan Drive. “This is not cool,” he said. “Please tell everyone NOT USE THEIR WIPERS if...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

California Wildfire Risk High for the Next Three Decades

Certain parts of the Golden State could be hit worse by wildfires more than others over the next three decades. Dr. Jeremy Porter says California’s wine country tops the list. “The Sonoma, Napa, Marin County areas, around the Bay Area, really pop out as areas that increasing in risk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybiz.com

Tropical Fairadise Comes to the Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County Fair invites you to put on your sunscreen, shorts and flip-flops and come out to celebrate the 2022 Fair’s “Tropical Fairadise”, August 4-14 ( Closed August 8). The Sonoma County Fair is back with all the Fair favorites including live horse racing, a complete...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Henry-1 Assists in Four Saves on Saturday

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Helicopter was quite busy on Saturday. First, Henry-1 responded to a hiker who suffered a medical emergency on Table Rock. The crew located the hiker and airlifted them to an ambulance staged at the Calistoga Fairgrounds. After that, Henry-1 was called to Mickey’s Beach Rescue south of Stinson’s Beach to assist with rescuing two rock climbers, one of which had serious injuries from a fall. The injured climber was transported via a rescue device and 100 foot long line and taken to an ambulance on Panoramic Highway. Lastly, the helicopter finished its shift by rescuing two near Alameda Falls. They were individually airlifted to two separate ambulances at Palomarin Trailhead.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park City Council Approve Downtown Plan

Downtown Rohnert Park is going to get a new look sooner than later. Apartments, a hotel, and shops are now on a fast track for construction on the former State Farm site. Last night, the Rohnert Park City Council rejected a plan that would have sought tax increases or reduced services to pay for a more ambitious concept that featured greater density. Instead, the council opted for a project that is similar to a recently approved plan, one that can be built quickly. The plan allows for the city to bypass additional environmental reviews while limiting city-funded capital costs and operating expenses.
ROHNERT PARK, CA

