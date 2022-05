UT Martin women’s basketball head coach Kevin McMillan announced Wednesday the hiring of Garner Small as an assistant coach. “We are really excited to add Garner to our staff,” McMillan said. “He is a young and energetic coach who has a nice mix of experience in his career. He understands our program and our standard while his previous experience at UT Martin will help him hit the ground running from Day One not only on our campus but in our community.”

