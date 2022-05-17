Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative.

Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County Land Bank and took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Evans Avenue.

A similar redevelopment has been happening just two blocks away, also in connection with the Cook County Land Bank.

The group of local developers were joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other local leaders to mark the occasion.

