ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRI2Z_0fgxc2x000

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative.

Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County Land Bank and took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Evans Avenue.

A similar redevelopment has been happening just two blocks away, also in connection with the Cook County Land Bank.

Block by block, childhood friends strive to rebuild South Side housing

The group of local developers were joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other local leaders to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

karlena
2d ago

Southside needs help also. Rents are skyrocketing due to the Obama Museum and also the Jackson Park Golf course with the expectation of Tiger Woods to be involved with it. They're calling it an extention of Hyde Park, forcing the people who have lived and loved that area for years to have to find somewhere else to go for someone elses amusement is not fair. Making this FUN LAND is not fair to people calling that area home, but I'm sure this will fall on death's ear as usual 😏.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Woodlawn, IL
Cook County, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Cook County, IL
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Effort to Recall Dolton, IL. Mayor Tiffany Henyard On Ballot as Referendum –

The second time since 2015, a new effort to establish an elected official recall Ordinance in the Village of Dolton is on the ballot. The previous recall ordinance was invalidated by the Appellate Court, who stated it was unconstitutional because the 2015 Ordinance was approved by the village board and not placed before the voters as a referendum.
DOLTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Chicago Defender

Calumet City Honors Eula Bell Lofton on 110th Birthday

Thaddeus Jones-Mayor of Calumet City, Illinois was joined by the Calumet City Council, Regional elected officials, and residents as they honored and celebrated the 100th Birthday of Cook County’s oldest retired nurse, Ms. Eula Bell Lofton. Ms. Lofton was honored during a recent Calumet City City Council meeting and at her birthday party that was held at the Victory Centre in Calumet City.
CALUMET CITY, IL
activetrans.org

Chicago needs a protected and connected bike network now

We’re pleased to see that Chicago’s new Climate Action Plan features ambitious goals to reduce driving and get more people walking and biking by redesigning the city’s most dangerous streets. Now we need to make sure city officials follow through with this plan by investing available federal,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cook County Board#Wgn Tv
blockclubchicago.org

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Cottage Grove, 79th Street Among Streets Proposed For Bus Improvements

HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'I'm concerned': Chicago could soon reach 'high' COVID level, city's top doc says

CHICAGO - The Chicago area could soon move into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, according to a new warning Tuesday from city health officials. The Department of Public Health said that while the county, including Chicago, remains in the "medium community level", that could change soon based on case counts and hospitalizations.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

What Will Trigger the Return of Mask Mandates in Chicago?

Chicago could soon reach a high alert level for COVID, but that doesn't necessarily mean mask mandates will return right away, the city's top doctor said Tuesday. While masks are "strongly recommended" across the city with cases spiking, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she's watching a different metric to determine if mandates will return.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After 3 Die At Rogers Park Senior Building That Didn’t Turn On Its Air Conditioning, Alderwoman Calls For Investigation

ROGERS PARK — Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) is demanding city hearings to investigate the Rogers Park senior living complex where three women died of suspected heat exhaustion after residents complained of sweltering conditions. Hadden wants to haul the building’s embattled landlord, Hispanic Housing Development Corporation, before city officials to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy