Tulia, TX

Tulia Scheduled Power Outage

By Chuck Williams
 2 days ago

Tulia will be experiencing a power outage Thursday night. May 18th....

KFDA

Panhandle regular gas prices jumped 7 cents overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bad news came overnight as the average price for a gallon of regular gas jumped 7 cents to tie the existing record. Triple A is reporting the jump pushed the average to $3.98. That was the record first set in July 2008. The price has gone...
PANHANDLE, TX
KCBD

Power outages affecting traffic amid severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe thunderstorms across the South Plains are impacting electric power in the City of Lubbock and other towns, causing outages to shut down traffic lights at certain intersections. According to the Lubbock Power and Light outage map, more than 2,300 customers were affected by an outage...
LUBBOCK, TX
Average gas price in Lubbock hits new record high on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock climbed to a new record high on Tuesday, according to data from AAA. AAA said the average retail price was $3.990 in the Hub City. This broke the previous record high average of...
LUBBOCK, TX
JULY 4TH PORTALES FIREWORKS DISPLAY CANCELLED

The Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it is forced to cancel the 2022 Portales Fireworks Show. In early March J&M Displays, the vendor that has produced and fired the show for more than a decade announced it would be unable to produce the Portales show on July 4 this year. The Chamber, which contracts, coordinates and fund-raises for the event each year performed an exhaustive search to find another vendor or option without success.
PORTALES, NM
KFDA

Amarillo may invest in $2 billion deal with AEDC today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo could be in for $2 billion in private construction investments if deals approved today by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation can be wrapped up. The board voted for incentives for a meat packing plant and a mineral processor. The city council and companies will still...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Clovis Mayor giving address to public on Thursday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Mayor Mike Morris is holding a State of the City address on Thursday. The event which is open to the public, will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library. You can watch the LIVE event,...
CLOVIS, NM
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Lawn and Garden Expo

Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland a part of the Randall County Extension Agency in Canyon Texas. They discuss the new event in Canyon called the Lawn and Garden Show coming up on May 21st at 9 A.M.
CANYON, TX
Shooting Incident Early Thursday Morning

At 5:39 on Thursday morning, the Amarillo Police Department was called out to a fight on the 100 block of North Bellview. Officers were told a female victim had been shot with life-threatening injuries and had already been taken to the hospital. The shooter was known to the victim and...
AMARILLO, TX
One Less Place in Amarillo to Get Yourself a Dog

A hot dog is what I am meaning. Once we had five Wienerschnitzel. I love their dogs. I really do. We are now taking a hit. We have only four. I am not even sure when this happened. I mean on Google Maps it shows the location at 600 E Amarillo Blvd as temporarily closed.
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Municipal League Announces Newest Leadership Fellow

The Texas Municipal League announced their newest leadership fellow May 13th at an awards ceremony in Round Rock. The honor was given to City of Amarillo Director of Communications Jordan Schupbach by the TML Executive Director Bennett Sandlin. Eligible recipients for the award included all elected, appointed and other city...
AMARILLO, TX

