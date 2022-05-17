Driver Who Knocked Out Power in Santa Rosa Still on the Loose

On Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle crash in the City of Antioch that left three people injured. The crash occurred at 10:02 am at Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road where a three-vehicle crash injured 3 people, including two who were critical and another who sustained major injuries. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle. A total of three AMR units were requested to the scene and multiple lanes were blocked.
May 17—Fairfield firefighters rushed to what they declared a “mass casualty incident” shortly before noon Tuesday at eastbound state Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. At least one person was trapped in the massive car wreck that injured six people, according to tweets from the Fairfield Fire Department documenting the incident. They urged people to avoid the area.
SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters brought a two-alarm fire at a two-story apartment in San Jose under control just before noon Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Fire Department. The fire, a two-alarm blaze, was reported on the 1500 block of Fitchville Avenue. It was first called in at 9:55 a.m. The […]
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A beloved gourmet grocery store was heavily damaged in a suspected arson fire early Tuesday morning in downtown Vallejo with the suspected arsonist captured on security video.Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to Anchor Pantry in the 600 block of Marin Street and arrived to find flames billowing out of the storefront. Fire officials said a quick offensive fire attack was initiated and the blaze was brought under control, but not before the front of the store was heavily damaged.Security camera footage clearly showed a man crouched down in front of the store, starting the fire,...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
Around 5:22 p.m., scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicated a two-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Highway 101 and Ukiah’s Talmage Road. The vehicles ended up in the center divider tangled in wire where the Incident Commander is reporting a 20’x50′ grass...
A Sonoma County prosecutor who was arrested for DUI last month is being charged with two misdemeanors. In a case being handled by the California Attorney General’s office, Deputy District Attorney Jenica Popik Leonard is facing two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol. On April 15th, Leonard rear ended a vehicle at the intersection of College and Mendocino avenues. Police responded and conducted a field sobriety test that showed Leonard’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the state’s legal limit. Leonard was placed on administrative leave following the crash.
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
On May 8, Oakland Police Department police officers were called to a dead body found off Fish Ranch Rd. The deceased, Shafi Qasimi, a 25 year old Concord transient, was killed from a gunshot wound. Concord PD detectives teamed with Oakland PD detectives and learned Qasimi had been shot in...
CONCORD (KRON) – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against a homeless man in Concord, the DA announced in a press release. Guadalupe Jose Robles is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility for the murder of Shafi Kevin Qasimi earlier this month. Qasimi, 25, was found killed by a gunshot […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car has caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials said in a fire alert. A picture provided by PG&E shows a car was going eastbound on the highway before smoke was coming out of it. According to a map provided by officials, the […]
DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. — Both directions of State Route 4 on the San Joaquin and Contra Costa County border have reopened after a bridge malfunction forced a road closure, officials said. Caltrans District 10 tweeted around 7:40 p.m. that the Old River Bridge near the Delta reopened. Motorists from...
Two seventh grade girls crossing Sonoma Town Square were struck and injured by paintball and airsoft gun pellets on Friday night when they were apparently mistaken for high schoolers taking part in an annual hazing event.
Above: Items confiscated during Greene’s arrest | Santa Rosa PD. A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for alleged identity theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police. Late last month, police began looking for Michael Edward Greene, who was on active PRCS, for alleged drug trafficking...
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) - Fairfield police arrested a 43-year-old robbery suspect and a 26-year-old murder suspect after police connected their two cases on Monday. Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Fairfield dispatch received a call from a hospital that a stabbing victim had been dropped off. The person, Charles David Parsons, 56, of Fairfield, had died from his injuries, medical personnel said. Minutes later, dispatch received another call about a disturbance in front of businesses in the 1300 block of West Texas Street. Police determined that an altercation had occurred potentially stemming from a robbery. According to police, the robbery led to the stabbing death of Parsons. Police say they located the knife used in the crime nearby.Late Monday evening, police arrested Fairfield residents Ronnie J. Kaufman, 43, on suspicion of robbery and Deion Jeremiah Lloyd Diamond, 26, on suspicion of murder. According to police, those involved all knew each other and it was not a random attack. The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday.Fairfield police are encouraging anyone with information about the case who has not spoken with them already to call the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
