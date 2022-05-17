ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Man shot, hospitalized after trying to repossess car outside Arlington apartment complex

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Arlington police believe a man was shot while trying to repossess a vehicle at a local apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue. Police responded to the scene after a report of shots fired outside an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, first responders said they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

“Based on our investigation, we believe the victim was at the apartment complex to repo a vehicle and was in the process of doing so when the shooting occurred,” said Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson for the police department.

Ciesco said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition in the ICU.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the shooter got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, Ciesco said the police department was working to find the suspect and has not made any arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Repo man shot, seriously injured while repossessing car

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A repo man was seriously injured after someone shot him while he attempted to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex. It happened in the 2600 block of Alexis Ave on May 16. Officers found him with a gunshot wound in the parking lot just after noon on May 16. The man, who police said is in his 50s, was was transported to an area hospital.According to witnesses, the shooter got into a car and left the scene.Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection to the shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX
