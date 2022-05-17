Man shot, hospitalized after trying to repossess car outside Arlington apartment complex

Arlington police believe a man was shot while trying to repossess a vehicle at a local apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Alexis Avenue. Police responded to the scene after a report of shots fired outside an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, first responders said they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

“Based on our investigation, we believe the victim was at the apartment complex to repo a vehicle and was in the process of doing so when the shooting occurred,” said Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson for the police department.

Ciesco said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition in the ICU.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the shooter got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, Ciesco said the police department was working to find the suspect and has not made any arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.