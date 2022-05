Rajon Rondo is facing some extremely troubling allegations from a woman who filed for an emergency protective order against the NBA star last week. Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his two children, says Rondo pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her during an incident at their Louisville home on May 11. She says the point guard did so in front of her and Rondo’s son and daughter, according to TMZ.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO