It's time for our most hotly debated list of the year. Check out these 10 up-and-coming acts and hopefully you'll find at least one new favorite!. In the metal world, few rising bands have captured more attention than Bloodywood. Hailing from India, the band blends traditional Indian music with nu-metal and modern metallic hardcore, but most importantly, Bloodywood brings the fun back to heavy music. A few years removed from their breakout “Machi Bhasad,” new Bloodywood tracks like “Aaj,” “Dana Dan” and “Gaddaar” prove there’s no stopping this new force from the east.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO