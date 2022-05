Girls On The Run which is a national girl empowerment program with a local chapter, Girls on the Run of Central New York (GOTR CNY), will be finishing up the 8-week program for girls in grades 3 through 5 coming up on June 5 in Oneonta at the 6th Ward Athletic Field. Typically, the program runs for 10 weeks but because of COVID, it had to be trimmed a bit this year.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO