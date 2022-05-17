ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County repeatedly honored deputy who died of COVID-19. Now they’re suing his widow.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – UPDATE - This story has been updated to include a statement from Bexar County on the legal filing. More than two years after her husband became the first Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy to die of complications from COVID-19, Pauline Pezina De La Fuente continues a drawn out legal...

Mari perez
2d ago

don't quit fighting prayers for you and family ..it's like they Honor him for their own self gradificatuon to look good .But have not given you what's rightfully yours

‘…ONE OF THE MOST SAVAGE ACTS BY SAPD…’

The San Antonio City Council passed a police contract that has some positive changes but does not go far enough. After over 70,000 voters said they were sick of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) keeping bad cops on the force, a few cracks have shown up after successful lawsuits by attorneys Edward Pina, Thomas J. Henry, and others. The Jesse Aguirre Case has been settled (the George Floyd case of San Antonio), and the Antroine Scott case for 450,000 dollars. According to KSAT 12 News,” In the new deal, an arbitrator can only overturn an indefinite suspension if the chief fails to establish that the conduct was either bad enough that keeping them on would be detrimental to the department, or that ‘law and sound community expectations’ would see as good reason to fire them.”’ Additionally, the SAPD Chief now has a longer window to bad cops, and allows the chief to include any prior discipline related to the bad conduct. However, there was no change in the ability for citizens to subpoena cops that violate rules and the law.
KSAT 12

Bexar County COVID-19 cases on the rise again

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County COVID-19 cases are trending upwards again, though hospitalizations are staying relatively steady. The seven-day average for newly reported cases on Wednesday was up to 241 compared to 69 on April 1. San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Chief of Epidemiology Rita Espinoza acknowledged the prevalence...
Four of Hays County Most Wanted fugitives arrested

HAYS COUNTY — Four local fugitives on the Hays County Most Wanted list have been apprehended recently. So far in 2022, eight of the most wanted fugitives on the Hays County Crime Stoppers Wanted List have been arrested. 18-year-old Ralph Fabian Rodriguez has been charged in the 428th District...
KXAN

Man arrested, accused of touching young girl at Barton Springs

APD said Moses Adrian Guitierrez, 29, faces a second-degree felony charge of indecency with child sexual contact after an incident at Barton Springs Pool. The affidavit said Guitierrez inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl multiple times and also tried to give the girl money.
Several suspected illegal immigrants run from the scene of a wreck in Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A developing story in Uvalde where several suspected illegal immigrants ran from the scene of a roll over crash Tuesday morning. According to a Uvalde Police Department Facebook post, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver sped up and tried to get away.
Mother knowingly houses 'missing child' away from legal conservator

SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of a 16-year-old juvenile had reported the child's disappearance to the San Antonio Police Department on April 18, 2022. On May 10th, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Gang Intelligence Unit began their surveillance. Authorities believed the missing child was living at the Grove Apartments on San Antonio's Northside.
Man accused of assaulting person while robbing South Side store

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a South Side store earlier this month. A Crime Stoppers report states that the man went to the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of S. Zarzamora Street at 11 p.m. on May 6.
Bastrop Co. couple holds home intruder at gunpoint until arrest

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Bastrop County couple caught an intruder entering their home and then held the stranger at gunpoint until deputies arrived to arrest him. On May 9, Glynis Reaves was enjoying a quiet morning in her rural home when she saw someone step up to her backdoor and walk inside.
Motorcyclist shot several times in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies are looking for whoever shot a man who was riding a motorcycle Tuesday night. FOX 29 reports the motorcycle rider was near Luckey River and Luckey Pond in Southwest Bexar County at around 11 P.M. Someone pulled up beside him and...
From new mayor to McDonald’s

City council takes oaths, OKs annexation, addresses growth. The city of La Vernia, though its footprint is small, continues to grow. And it grew a bit larger May 12, as the La Vernia City Council approved the annexation of two properties on Bluebonnet Road (F.M. 775), and tackled new business issues, street maintenance, and more.
Teen dies after cliff jumping at Texas lake, officials say

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A 16-year-old died Monday after cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown over the weekend. The Austin American-Statesman reported that the teen jumped off cliffs at Lake Georgetown on Saturday afternoon. Georgetown Fire Department Chief John Sullivan said the teen was rescued around 4 p.m. after people on...
