Imagine there is a public speaking square in your city, much like the ancient Greek agora. Here you can freely share your ideas without censorship. But there’s one key difference. Someone decides, for their own economic benefit, who gets to listen to what speech or which speaker. And this isn’t disclosed when you enter, either. You might only get a few listeners when you speak, while someone else with similar ideas has a large audience. Would this truly be free speech? This is an important question, because the modern agoras are social media platforms – and this is how they...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO