Tens of thousands of acres of Texas land continued to burn Friday as windy and dry conditions blanket parts of the state. At least nine wildfires were active as of Friday afternoon, including the Coconut fire in Wilbarger county, which had engulfed more than 26,000 acres and was 45% contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response system at Texas A&M University. Wilbarger County is about 200 miles northwest of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO