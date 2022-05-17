ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel and his wife, Miranda Kerr, attended the graduation...

www.today.com

Comments / 5

SLONEWS
5d ago

Again, a gift from the rich with strings attached, the second such gift in a week! Stop condemning the free market, the success of hardworking millionaires, the generously of the wealthiest, the knowledge of the good people in our society regardless of your color, political party, religion or status. STOP LISTENING TO THE HATE ON THE LEFT!

Reply(1)
4
Related
Lawrence Post

Parents are calling for a social studies teacher to be fired and his teaching license to be revoked after he told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles

The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
Person
Miranda Kerr
Long Beach Tribune

“Older generations have no idea what this feels like…,” Young woman has undergone five rounds of frozen egg donation, physically and emotionally intensive process, only to pay part of her student debt

Almost every year, universities across the country are increasing the tuition costs for students making the higher education less and less accessible for students and their parents. Per a recent NBC News report, college costs outpaced inflation by 28 percent at public institutions and 19 percent at private nonprofit ones in the decade preceding the pandemic.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#College#Commencement Ceremony#Snapchat Co Founder
MarketWatch

I’m 33 and earn $120K. I have $300K in company stock and $56K in debt. I’m partially supporting my partner, sadly due to his failing business. What should be my next move?

I am 33 years old, I currently make just over $120,000 a year, including an annual bonus, and my company has gifted me with around $300,000 in equity in the firm, although our stock is brand new, so it is constantly swinging up and down. I put around 6% toward a 401(k) and another 4% toward personal savings, investments and emergency cash.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Student loans: Advocates sue Biden administration over delays for defrauded students

Student loan reform advocates are suing the Biden-era Education Department (ED) over the slow-moving debt relief process for students who had been defrauded by a defunct for-profit college. “For nearly six years, across administrations, the Department has shirked its obligations, leaving countless borrowers in the dark about whether or when...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy