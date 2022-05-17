ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Police ID 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed in New Haven

NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night. Officers received a call about a person shot...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Woman charged with murder in fatal Bronx gas station shooting: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—  A woman is accused of fatally shooting a man during a shooting at a Bronx gas station last year, authorities said Thursday. Melissa Bell, 32, of the Bronx, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 4, 2021 incident, police said. The shooting happened […]
BRONX, NY
Eyewitness News

Police: 15-year-old arrested in Hamden shooting investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old is facing charges in a Hamden shooting last May. Police say the shooting happened on Oberlin Road May 26, 2021 around 6 p.m. A 22-year-old suffered serious injuries in the shooting. Authorities say the occupant of a vehicle traveling on Oberlin shot at...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH.com

Hamden woman killed in hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden. Police found the 37-year-old Hamden woman in the roadway in the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was struck by a vehicle...
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Police Say They Have A Suspect In Fatal Shooting

ANSONIA — Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old male in connection to a fatal shooting on Hubbell Avenue on April 5. The teen suspect, who is from Ansonia, is currently in law enforcement custody in North Carolina, and has been since May 13, according to a prepared statement issued by Ansonia police on May 17.
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

16-Year-Old From ‘Rival School' Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Shelton Teen

A 16-year-old from Milford was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Shelton teenager over the weekend. The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to Shelton police Wednesday morning, according to Det. Richard Bango. Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and...
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Yale New Haven Hospital#Violent Crime#Lrb 203 Rrb 946 6304#Nhpd
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Teen Who Fled the State After Ansonia Homicide

Ansonia Police said they've arrested a 17-year-old that is accused of killing a man and fleeing the state in April. Officials said the teen from Ansonia fled Connecticut after the April 5 shooting death of 20-year-old Johnny Class. Police said Class was shot during an attempted drug purchase on Main...
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Government Technology

West Hartford, Conn., Deploys License Plate-Reading Cameras

(TNS) — License plate-reading cameras have been placed around West Hartford to help solve and reduce crime, police said. The 13 cameras were installed in strategic areas during a trial period for testing and evaluation that runs through June 30, Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Terra said Wednesday. Built by Flock Safety, the cameras are not meant to record plates for traffic and parking offenses, but rather for serious crimes, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 16-year-old arrested for stabbing death of teen in Shelton

A teenager arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Fairfield Prep student in Shelton will be tried as an adult. Meteorologist Connor Lewis timed out Thursday morning's rain and a hot weekend. Here is his Wednesday noon forecast. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers keynote address at U.S. Coast...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Teen To Be Charged In Homicide

#Ansonia CT–The Ansonia Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the homicide of Johnny Class on April 5, 2022. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Ansonia, fled the state shortly after the homicide. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in North Carolina on May 13, 2022. He is currently being detained, awaiting extradition proceedings. Once he returns to Connecticut, he will be charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery. He will be arraigned in Juvenile Court and the case will be transferred to Adult Court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Meriden teen charged in May 2021 Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden teen faces charges multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a May 2021 shooting in Hamden. Hamden police said the 15-year-old suspect was in a car traveling on Oberlin Road on May 26, 2021, when he shot at the 22-year-old victim, who police said was in a parked car. […]
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy