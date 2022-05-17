ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, IN

UPDATED: One person dead after fire in Monroeville

By Ian Randall
WOWO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that one person has died as the result of a fire early...

www.wowo.com

WOWO News

Man dies in overnight motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist died following an overnight crash on the city’s near west side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street at 1:18 a.m. Sunday on a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash on the city’s southeast side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Bueter Drive at 9:01 p.m. on a report of a crash with injuries involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Officers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Victim Identified In Tuesday Cement Truck Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who crashed into a cement truck on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to reports from Indiana State Police, the cement truck was headed south on US 27 when an SUV was crossing US 27 from Flatrock Road. The report indicates that the SUV did not yield the right of way to the cement truck, causing the crash. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Randolph Kearby of Columbia City was first said to be in critical condition but later died from their injuries Thursday morning, according to the coroner. The driver of the cement truck was reported to have only suffered minor injuries. Kearby’s death was ruled an accident, marking the 16th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Warsaw man arrested on drug charges after fleeing from officials

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man is behind bars on drug charges after a three-month investigation. The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement TEam (NET 43) conducted undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Austin Nathaniel Zarse totaling 176.28 grams along with a 9mm handgun, high-capacity clips and ammunition. When officers approached Zarse...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

2022 Charly Butcher Scholarship recipient announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mary Jones was named the 2022 Charly Butcher Scholarship Student of Integrity and will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Jones will graduate from Adams Central High School and will be a freshman at the University of Saint Francis and plans to study communications. She is also a state delegate for the Indiana FFA, role model for Drugs Free Adams County and chapter officer for the Business Professionals of America.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

