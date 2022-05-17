ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North, SC

Elysa Wesolek lands at new spot after transferring from USC women’s basketball

By Augusta Stone
The State
The State
 2 days ago

Former South Carolina women’s basketball player Elysa Wesolek has found her next college destination.

The 6-foot-1 forward from Charleston is heading to the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, she announced in an Instagram post Monday.

Wesolek entered the transfer portal after the Gamecocks’ national championship campaign as a graduate transfer looking for a nutrition master’s program, something USC doesn’t offer. She will use her final year of eligibility afforded to her by the NCAA’s relief policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesolek came off the bench in all four of her seasons at USC, averaging 3.4 minutes across 21 appearances last year.

“I wasn’t ready to hang up the jersey yet,” she told The State earlier this month. “I think one more year will do me good.”

North Florida offers the program Wesolek sought after and plays basketball in the ASUN conference. The ASUN includes Florida Gulf Coast, which produced first-round WNBA draft pick Kierstan Bell in 2022, and made it to the second round of last season’s NCAA tournament before losing to Maryland.

Wesolek was a espnW three-star prospect from the class of 2018 and was originally committed to Western Kentucky before she was swayed by Dawn Staley to stay closer to home and compete with the Gamecocks.

Now, she has lofty goals at her next basketball home.

“Whatever conference I go to, wherever that may be, just being first team — or even potentially player of the year of that conference,” she said.

