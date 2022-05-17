ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Music Midtown releases full lineup for this year’s festival at Piedmont Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
Music Midtown lineup (Music Midtown)

ATLANTA — More than 30 artists will take on four stages for Music Midtown later this summer.

Music Midtown released the full lineup on Tuesday morning. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Atlanta rapper Future and Jack White.

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is also slated to perform.

The two-day concert will be September 17-18, at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. The full schedule will be released later.

The Music Midtown concert has been going on for over 20 years, according to Live Nation’s president, Peter Conlon. He said they look forward to an incredible weekend.

“Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you,” said Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon.

In addition to the lineup, attendees will get to enjoy some of Atlanta’s favorite local bites with options for everyone, including gluten-free to vegan delicacies.

There will also be interactive experiences, a Ferris Wheel overlooking the park and amazing site lines of the Midtown skyline.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m., here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

