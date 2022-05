TULSA, Okla. — The numbers are not in his favor at Southern Hills, which is nothing Wyatt Worthington II hasn’t faced before. Worthington, who spends his working hours giving lessons at The Golf Depot in central Ohio, is among the 20 club professionals who qualified for the PGA Championship. In five of the last 10 years, no club pro made it to the weekend. Go back to 1994 to find the last club pro to finish in the top 30.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO